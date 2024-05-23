What’s Happening in Houston Memorial Day Weekend

Houston — It’s nearly Memorial Day weekend in Houston, as many around the city prepare to head out on their three-day and even four-day weekends to spend time with their loved ones. Here’s some events to check out if you’re looking for a way to fill your weekend’s calendar or find a way to remember those who lost their lives in defense of this country.

Friday, May 24

93Q will be at Lansdowne-Moody Company handing out tickets for the upcoming Crosby Fair & Rodeo. They will be on location from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8445 East Fwy, Houston.

Avenida Houston is hosting the last Friday of Party on the Plaza, a free concert series presented by Houston First Corporation. K.G. Smooth will be out with Majic 102.1 to welcome attendees to the show and interact with listeners. The event will feature live music from Aaron McCoy Jazz Trio and Who’s Bad.

Saturday, May 25

Stop by Memorial Park from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Memorial Walk on the Seymour Lieberman Trail. The event will honor the men and women who lost their lives for America. Those in attendance can sign the name of a fallen loved one on the Memorial Banner and receive a flag to take on the walk. The event is free to attend and located at Eastern Memorial Loop Drive.

Join Scott Sparks and Houston’s Eagle out in Tomball at Regal Cinemas to watch “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on ScreenX, a 270-degree panoramic screen. Join the Eagle’s street team for a fun and unique movie-viewing experience. The Eagle will be there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 24720 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball.

Sunday, May 26

There is a cemetery flag placement from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery. It’s located at 10410 Veterans Parkway

Town Green Park will be hosting its annual Memorial Day in The Woodlands festival. The festival will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment, including live music by Timeless HTX, children’s activities, concessions, strolling entertainment and a fireworks display capping off the festivities. The festival takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2099 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands.

Monday, May 27

The Memorial Day Ceremony at Bear Creek Pioneers Park’s War Memorial Pavilion invites the public to attend a solemn ceremony to honor those who served and lost their lives defending America and allowing us to enjoy the freedoms we have.

The war memorial, built in 1985, honors Harris County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I and every conflict since. The ceremony takes place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3535 War Memorial St, Houston.

Katelyn Maida and Scott Sparks will be out with 93Q and Houston’s Eagle at Gallery Furniture for their Memorial Day Sale, interacting with customers and listeners. The Eagle will be present from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 93Q will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Throughout the Weekend

Landry’s is offering a “Weekend Adventure Pass” for $59.99. The pass grants unlimited admission on rides and exhibits at Downtown Aquarium Houston, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk from May 24 through May 27.

While Memorial Day weekend can be a break from work and school, it’s important to remember what “Memorial Day” stands for. Memorial Day is dedicated to the brave men and women that gave their lives for our country so we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we have on a daily basis.