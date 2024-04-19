97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single “Over”, which he was later nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy’s.

Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal “HERicane” which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year!

Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!

READ MORE:

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More

Coming This Weekend To Netflix: The Adam Project

DONDA Announces Summer Ends Festival With Kanye West

Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More was originally published on kysdc.com