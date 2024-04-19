11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single “Over”, which he was later nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy’s.
Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal “HERicane” which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year!
Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way
-
OJ Simpson Dead at 76
-
[LISTEN] Drake's Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13
-
Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko's 'The Magic Hour Tour' July 10 at Toyota Center
-
Mostyn Law Firm and 1-800 TruckWreck Honor Houston’s First Responder Difference Makers!