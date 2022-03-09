Movies
Coming This Weekend To Netflix: The Adam Project

Need something to watch this weekend? Netflix has you covered. Starting March 11, the science-fiction adventure The Adam Project arrives on the streaming service.

Plot: After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future. The Adam Project stars Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and Walker Scobell co-star in this film by director Shawn Levy. RATED PG-13

Tell us what you thought of the Adam project when it premieres, and meet us back here for more streaming picks soon!

