Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Published on March 25, 2024

Save The Date, Houston! It’s back and bigger than ever! Praise In The Park returns on Wednesday, April 27, 2024.

Stay tuned for artist lineup and more..see you in April for another amazing day of fellowship with Houston’s Inspiration Station. Presented by Your Houston Area Chevy Dealers.

