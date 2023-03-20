Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

Praise in the Park 2023, our second annual event in the series, was truly a moment in time. The fun-filled day of fellowship, music, family and friends brought folks from around the state – and artists from around the country – to Houston, Texas on Saturday (March 18th) for a celebration like no other.
The lineup? Impressive, featured artists for the Praise 92.1 event included performances by: Deitrick Haddon, Jonathon McReynolds, James Fortune, Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston, Ernest Pugh, Chester D.T. Baldwin, Melvin Campbell III, J. Pyles, Marcus Jordan and Anthony Hall.
Outside the event, food trucks lined the streets of H-Town, while inside, select vendors, spectators and followers of the faith filled Buffalo Bayou Park. It truly was a family affair for Radio ONE Houston, as talent from Majic 102.1 and 97.9 The Box arrived early to help welcome in the crowd.
But an event of this magnitude would be NOTHING without our esteemed city leaders. Mayor Sylvestor Turner and United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee both made appearances backstage and onstage to greet the show attendees and say a few words on the importance of events like Praise in the Park: After all, a city is nothing without a connection to its community.
We’d like to thank Your Houston Area Chevy Dealers for sponsoring Praise in the Park 2023 in addition to all the artists who performed, vendors and food trucks on the scene and most of all, The City of Houston for allowing us to once again bring people together for an amazing day of fellowship.
See photos from PITP 2023 below.
1. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Radio One
2. James FortuneSource:Radio One
3. Maurette Brown ClarkSource:Radio One
4. Sylvester TurnerSource:Radio One
5. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Radio One
6. KG Smooth of Majic 102.1
7. A Magical Moment
8. AV and James FortuneSource:Radio One
9. Griff!Source:Radio One
10. Deitrick HaddonSource:Radio One
11. Radio ONE General Manager Pam McKay and Mayor Sylvester TurnerSource:Radio One
12. Deitrick HaddonSource:Radio One
13. James FortuneSource:Radio One
14. Good Morning H-Town’s Keisha Nicole and Radio ONE Manager Pam McKaySource:Radio One
15. Chester D.T. BaldwinSource:Radio One
16. Maurette Brown ClarkSource:Radio One
17. Houston Mayor Sylvester TurnerSource:Radio One
18. Melvin Crispell IIISource:Radio One
19. JJ HairstonSource:Radio One
20. Radio ONE Houston Crew with State Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Radio One
21. Griff touches down in H-Town with DJ J-QueSource:Radio One
22. Deitrick HaddonSource:Radio One
23. J. PylesSource:Radio One
24. Praise in the Park Crowd ShotSource:Radio One
25. Sheila Jackson, Lee United States RepresentativeSource:Radio One
26. Forecast of FUN
27. Deitrick HaddonSource:Radio One
28. Praise in the Park Crowd ShotSource:Radio One
