The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached a combined total of $1.52 billion after a weekend without winners. The Powerball jackpot is currently at $645 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $875 million, making it the sixth-largest in the game’s history. Some lottery players believe that playing in states that have not recently sold jackpot-winning tickets may increase their chances of winning. While the odds of winning either jackpot are extremely slim, players can purchase tickets for both games starting at $2 each.

Houston residents claims Powerball ticket worth $1 million was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com