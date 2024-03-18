Listen Live
News

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Broccoli City 2024 Line Up Announcement

Source: Broccoli City / Broccoli City

Broccoli City Festival is coming back to D.C. and this year the lineup is stacked!

With a new venue in 2024, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexxy Red, and more artists are slated to take the stage on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field.

This will be the festival’s first time at Audi Field.

This year, attendees will buy a ticket for a reserved seat. Field access is reserved for VIP reserved seated pass holders.

Broccoli City Fest co-founder Brandon McEachern said the lineup and move reflect the festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit.

“It’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.” McEachern first brought the festival to D.C. in 2013, bringing people together for music and a focus on socially conscious, sustainable living.

General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET., with various options available.

Presale tickets are live now! Click here for more info.

The post Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival appeared first on 92 Q.

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
News

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close