Listen Live
Entertainment

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Red Heart Puzzle Split in Half on a Wooden Table

Source: Ekaterina Chizhevskaya / Getty

When it comes to dating, make sure to always — and we mean always! — trust your gut when it comes to red flags or any dark intuitions about a potential lover.

One of our listeners here at The Amanda Seales Show had to find that out the hard way recently after a blind date that resulted in her finding out that she was on a date with a man who lied about being twice her age.

 

RELATED: The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

 

Thankfully Amanda and Supreme were on deck to serve some helpful dating advice by way of a good ol’ segment of “Am I Trippin’?” For Amanda, the answer was a quick and hard “no,” but for good reason; intuition means everything! As long as you don’t forget that, you won’t end up having to make up escape plans in the bathroom of a restaurant while on the date from hell.

Help yourself to some helpful dating advice in today’s “Am I Trippin’?” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

The post Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Entertainment

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Eve
News

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close