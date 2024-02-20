97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are announcing murder charges in the Super Bowl parade shooting.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said two adults have been charged with second-degree murder and a host of gun-related charges. One person died in the shooting and 22 people were hurt.

She adds the two men charged had no known prior history and the shooting started during a confrontation. Both have bonds of $1 million.

In addition, two teens face gun-related charges.

The post Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting was originally published on wibc.com