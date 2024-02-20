KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are announcing murder charges in the Super Bowl parade shooting.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said two adults have been charged with second-degree murder and a host of gun-related charges. One person died in the shooting and 22 people were hurt.
She adds the two men charged had no known prior history and the shooting started during a confrontation. Both have bonds of $1 million.
In addition, two teens face gun-related charges.
The post Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Houston Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Lakewood Church
-
[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short As Performer For All-American Takeover March 12
-
Usher Adds THIRD Date To November Concert in Houston
-
Usher Adds 2nd Date To Houston Show
-
D.L. Hughley GOES OFF on IG Live: MO’NIQUE IS A LIAR!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party Experience - Win $250 In Food and Beverages!