[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston

Thursday night (Feb 15), Travis Scott held his annual celebrity softball game. Known as the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic, the event brought out names Teyana Taylor, Swae Lee, Ne-Yo, Jose Canseco as well as famous Texans like Bun B, Slim Thug and Scarface.
Also on the field, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud played on the same team as Amber Rose. After the game, cameras spotted the pair leaving Minute Maid park, home of the Houston Astros, together is Stroud’s vehicle.
Check out the video below.
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Houston Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Lakewood Church
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short As Performer For All-American Takeover March 12
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Usher Adds 2nd Date To Houston Show
-
Usher Adds THIRD Date To November Concert in Houston
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B's 'All Star Takeover' March 12