Usher Adds THIRD Date To November Concert in Houston

Third time's a charm for the R&B sensation

Published on February 15, 2024

Usher Houston

Source: Usher / Live Nation

Big News! Live Nation has announced a 3rd Usher show at Toyota Center due to overwhelming demand on November 30!

THIRD DATE ADDED DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND! Following the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home and his epic Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, Usher is bringing the Past, Present, Future Tour to Toyota Center on November 27, 29 & 30. Don’t miss 3 nights of Usher this Fall!

