Even with only an EP to her name Ice Spice is arguably one of the biggest female rappers in the game today. And the baddy from the Bronx is out to keep her name hot out on these streets for 2024 and luckily for her, she knows how to do just that.

Taking her talents to South Beach for her latest visuals to “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” Ice Spice and her crew turn up in the 305 where they hit the beach, twerk at the bodegas and Icey flaunts stacks of cash that no doubt came from Jordan Poole’s bank account. Yeah, we’re not letting that one go, bro.

Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa doesn’t seem to mind getting high on his own supply and in his clip for “Soak City Freestyle,” the mix martial artist practicing rapper indulges in some Khalifa Kush while rolling around the city before finding himself in his hotel suite, smoking up some more of his product. We hope that man gets his lungs checked out at least once a year. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dej Loaf, Dthang Gz, and more.

ICE SPICE – “THINK U THE SH*T (FART)”

WIZ KHALIFA – “SOAK CITY FREESTYLE”

DEJ LOAF – “HOME”

SHENSEEA FT. MASICKAY & DJ GENIUS – “HIT & RUN”

DTHANG GZ – “HARD KNOCK LIFE/LAST DAY IN”

ZEDDY WILL – “CHA CHA”

ALBEE AL – “ALBEE FOR PRESIDENT”

Ice Spice “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” Wiz Khalifa “Soak City Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 1.30.24 was originally published on hiphopwired.com