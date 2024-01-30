Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kanye is back on our timelines this week . Standing on business while minding his own business in Hollywood. TMZ reporters always
have had that aggressive interview approach. Looks like Monday afternoon Kanye wasn’t going for the usually get in your business
okey doke, nor disrespect. Press play and peep the energy on the block as Kanye explains to the reporter how disrespectful and rude she being
just for a story.
Stream in Everyday to The Flight Zone Hosted by Ya Pilot P-skillz for the up to date stories& topics
The post Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
New Date: MLK Parade Downtown Moved To Saturday, February 10, 2024
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec's Fountain View
-
Win Tickets To See Nicki Minaj LIVE in Houston May 9 PLUS $250 Cash!!
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Enter To Win The Harlem Globetrotters Ultimate Family Night!!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]