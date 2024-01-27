97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is ready to back on her fitness and dominate in the gym! After becoming a mother of two in August 2023, the 42 year old athlete has been taking it easy on her body and slowly rebuilding her workout routine.

To document the process, Williams has started sharing her routine with her 17 million Instagram followers, recording videos of herself getting back into the gym at a pace that’s comfortable for her. In her latest video, the tennis champion showed her followers how she tackles squats now while using lighter weights than usual, telling viewers, “Alright, I’m getting back into the swing of things. This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be.”

Dressed in all black workout gear with her golden blonde locs pulled back into a high pony tail, Williams showed off her new workout routine over the soundtrack of Do’s “My Name Is” before telling viewers that the squats “feel good.”

Check out the video below.

The tennis pro’s followers loved to see her taking it slow in the gym during postpartum which seemed to motivate other new mothers to do the same. “U are a strong woman ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “I like that you are easing back into exercise!!!”

Willams is easing back into her routine just five months after giving birth to her second daughter Adira River. Adira River is the Wimbledon champion’s second child with her tech husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple also share another daughter together, Alexis Olympia, whom they welcomed in 2017.

Even though she’s retired from tennis, we can always count on Serena Williams to be our fitness inspiration!

RELATED

Serena Williams Shares How She’s ‘Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things’ At The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com