Listen Live
Videos

Propain Talks Growing As An Artist, New Album Features and ‘Bussin’ Single ft DJ Chose

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Propain

Source: General / Radio One

The H-Town native has a new project on the horizon with features from Z-Ro, Sauce Walka, Freddie Gibbs, Big KRIT and more. Check out Propain’s recent visit to The Box to drop of his latest single, “Bussin'” feat. DJ Chose.

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya Is All About Creating Something New and Using The Past As A Template

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Taps Future For Banger “Press Play, ” Playboi Carti Becomes “EVILJ0RDAN,” and More

Check out the interview below.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close