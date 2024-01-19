Propain Talks Growing As An Artist, New Album Features and ‘Bussin’ Single ft DJ Chose

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The H-Town native has a new project on the horizon with features from Z-Ro, Sauce Walka, Freddie Gibbs, Big KRIT and more. Check out Propain’s recent visit to The Box to drop of his latest single, “Bussin'” feat. DJ Chose.

Check out the interview below.