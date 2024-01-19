STREAMED: Nicki Minaj Taps Future For Banger “Press Play, ” Playboi Carti Becomes “EVILJ0RDAN,” & More

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj f. Future — “Press Play”

Nicki Minaj continues to build upon her Pink Friday 2 LP. After releasing a couple of bonus tracks, the New York superstar is back with another addition. This time around, she delivers her new Future-assisted banger, “Press Play.”

Pluto kicks things off with his signature flow over ATL Jacob’s production. “Press play, got baguettes on the way / Press play, new G Wagon on the way…Press play, have them killers where you stay.”

Minaj shows out following Hndrxx. “When I leave Gag City, I fly to Pluto,” she raps while referencing Future’s nickname. “Draw the four, five, reverse, I’m the uno.” She continues to taunt perceived wannabes: “What an idiot / You can’t be me, I’m already it.”

Nicki and Future previously collaborated on songs like “You Da Baddest,” “Transformer,” “Sir,” “I Wanna Be With You,” and “I Can’t Even Lie.” The duo also released “Nicki Hendrix” on Pink Friday 2. Meanwhile, Minaj added “Press Play” to a new album on Spotify named Pink Friday 2 (Gag City PLUTO Edition).

Minaj might not be going to Pluto, exactly, but she is set to hit the road. “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is slated to kick off March 1 in Oakland, California. The trek is scheduled to run through June 21 in Stockholm.

Anycia f. Latto — “Back Outside”

Anycia has been making noise in the underground, but she seems ready for the spotlight now. To prove that, the rising artist teams up with a fellow Georgia native, Latto, on her newest single, “Back Outside.”

“I’m back outside,” Anycia announces on the song. “You been burnt, no cap / I’m turnt; I don’t need rap.” Elsewhere, she brags about “million dollar convos on Zoom” and popping out with a new dude and a new team.

Latto is also boasting about her accomplishments on the track. “Hop out the G-Wag, hop out the ‘vert / Ms off brand deals, Ms off merch.” She adds: “H—s talk ‘who wore what first’ / They don’t ever wanna talk about a verse.”

Anycia is coming off buzz worthy hits like her Karrahbooo collaboration “Splash Brothers.” Meanwhile, Latto is coming off big Netflix news as she joins Ludacris and DJ Khaled on Season 2 of the streaming platform’s “Rhythm + Flow” rap competition series.

Playboi Carti — “EVILJ0RDAN”

Playboi Carti continues to build anticipation for his next project with a new banger. He’s blessed fans with “H00DBYAIR” and “BACKR00MS” already. Now, the mysterious superstar unveils ““EVILJ0RDAN.”

Carti, whose real name is Jordan, uses the song to celebrate his boundary crossing music. They can’t put me in no genre baby ’cause I changed the game,” Carti raps. Later, he also confirms what a wild time it has been. “My life is out of control, nobody safe.”

But the rapper is taking control of the way he’s releasing new music. The song is not available on traditional streaming platforms as of press time. Instead, Carti released the song and music video exclusively through Instagram. He’s amassed 21 million views on IG through this unorthodox release.

Conway The Machine — “Give & Give”

Conway The Machine continues to release a flurry of new music. But the latest comes by way of “Give & Give.” Cool & Dre and 808-Ray produced the new banger, featuring soulful chops, gritty drums, and melodic keys.

Con brags about his prolific release schedule on the track, in fact. “I ain’t normal but people knew I was sure to flourish / A couple albums recorded and I got more in storage / Been gettin’ so hot lately that I could torch a forest / Aventador playin’ Wale, shout out my bro Folarin.”

The Machine keeps that rhyme scheme going for the entire verse. This includes bars like “Soon as I sit in a Lamborghini, I floor the Urus / So captivating, my verses, that they ignore the chorus / I’m the grim reaper of the rappers and I got more to torment / It’s more like torture, these ain’t just verses, I’m water boardin’.”

Con had a heavy 2023 with multiple EPs (like Mind Tricks and Conductor Machine) and multiple albums (like Hall & Nash 2 and Won’t He Do It). Now it looks like he isn’t slowing down in 2024.

