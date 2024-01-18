Listen Live
Third Time’s A Charm: Trill Burgers Returns To Rodeo For 2024

Trill Burgers made its debut at the Rodeo in 2022, serving more than 12,000 burgers throughout the 21-day event.

Published on January 18, 2024

Trill Burgers is returning to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the third consecutive year. Co-founded by entrepreneur and rap legend Bun B, the award-winning smashburger concept – named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in 2022 – will be available both inside and outside of NRG Stadium in 2024.

After winning the coveted Gold Buckle Foodie award for “Best Classic Fair Food” at the Rodeo in 2023, Trill Burgers is back with a new and larger location. It will be located at booth RP65 in Rodeo Plaza at NRG Park, a 30 x 25-foot booth on NRG Parkway near the NRG Astrodome. And for the first time, Trill Burgers also will be available throughout the Rodeo inside of NRG Stadium – at Sections 115, 135, 522 and 548, the same four stands where it served at Houston Texans games in 2023 through its partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

Drake

“I’m thrilled to bring Trill Burgers back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo once again,” Bun B said. “The Rodeo is synonymous with the Houston community, and taking part in this huge annual event is truly an honor. If you’re coming to the Rodeo and looking for a great burger, we’ve got you covered. And I’ll see y’all on March 12 for my All-American Takeover.”

Rodeo Houston

Trill Burgers made its debut at the Rodeo in 2022, serving more than 12,000 burgers throughout the 21-day event. Bun B made his Rodeo performance debut that same year, selling out NRG Stadium with his pioneering “H-Town Takeover”. In 2023, led by chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares, Trill Burgers more than tripled its output – selling more than 41,000 burgers in 20 days – while Bun B again headlined with his “Southern Takeover” on March 3. This year, he will return to the rotating star stage for the third time on Tuesday, March 12, for the All-American Takeover, bringing a lineup of elite musical talent from across the country. Tickets for the performance go on sale Thursday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. central at  rodeohouston.com

