Mike Tyson Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston [PICS]

RELATED: Drake Makes Juneteenth Visit To Houston [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Mike Tyson Says He Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac’s Death
Iron Mike ordered the Vegan OG combo — a vegan smashburger made with plant-based Impossible patties, vegan Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and vegan cheese. He was with Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports.
Trill Burgers opened its long anticipated brick-and-mortar location on June 7 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The restaurant sold more than 50,000 burgers in its first 30 days. Rappers Drake and Ludacris have been among the notable guests, along with Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph.
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Exclusive: Houston's Own KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Official Lineup Announced for Scream Tour '23: Next Up