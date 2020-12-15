Entertainment News
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death

A heavyweight with a heavy heart.

Battle of Destination III, The Revange Campaign Press Conference Wity Mike Tyson

When Mike Tyson speaks people listen. In a recent Q&A, the boxing great reveals that he feels to blame for one of the culture’s biggest losses with the passing of 2Pac.

As spotted on Page Six, the former world champion did an interview with Zab Judah. While the Brooklyn native spoke on some of his most iconic moments, he also spoke about his good friend and supporter, Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. On September 13, 1996, the rapper was attending the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson match in Las Vegas.

Shortly after Mike’s victory, the “Hit Em Up” rapper was infamously gunned down on the strip following an altercation with Crip gang member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson at the MGM Grand casino.

The Hotboxing host said he asked Shakur to record a brand new song to be played for when he walked to the ring. Pac came through on the request and the result was “The Warriors Way” track.

During the exchange, he told Zab that he believed that he has blood on his hands.

“It was a really bad day when that happened….it was really bad,” Tyson said. “I felt a little guilty about him coming to the fight me pressuring him (saying) ‘Hey you wanna bring the tape, don’t forget the tape.’”

Tyson was originally supposed to meet with the Deathrow Records entourage at Club 662 after the fight but decided to be with his family as he just had a child.

“I promised I was going to go out with him that night. I just had a baby and her mother provoked me to stay home that night. So I stayed with the baby then I got the call that night and told me that happened,” Tyson explained.

You can view the rest of the clip below.

