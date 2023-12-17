TeeJay is in Baltimore for 92Q’s Winter Fest 2023 and he’s bringing the heart of Jamaica on stage with him.
For those who may not know, The Dancehall artist is from Kingston and is best known for his single “Uptop Boss.” His recent single “Drift,” also went viral!
Before he hit the stage at Winter Fest, he caught up with us backstage and shared that his new album will have a lot of underground Jamaican artists, why we all must take a visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica plus so much more!
CHECK OUT HIS FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
Winter Fest 2023: TeeJay Takes Us To Jamaica At Winter Fest & Shares What To Expect From Him In 2024
