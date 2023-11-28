‘The Book Of Clarence’ Epic Trailer Features New Music From Lil Wayne And More

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

January 12th can’t come fast enough for us…

Sony Pictures unveiled the long-awaited trailer for THE BOOK OF CLARENCE today. The film offers a fresh perspective on the Biblical epic through the creative lens of writer and director Jeymes Samuel. Drawing inspiration from his childhood environment and passion for epics, Samuel vividly brings to life the character of Clarence—a streetwise but down-on-his-luck individual, played by Lakeith Stanfield. Striving to secure a better life for his family while grappling to free himself from debt, Clarence is inspired by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles and risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life. In doing so, he ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out.

Check out the trailer below:

We know you heard the undeniable voice of Lil Wayne in the music that played alongside the trailer. That song is none other than “Hallelujah Heaven” by Jeymes Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Rank, the first track to be revealed from Legendary Entertainment’s highly anticipated film The Book of Clarence, directed by award-winning multi-hyphenate Jeymes Samuel.

The song serves as the first taste from Samuels’ epic second feature and soundtrack. “Hallelujah Heavn” was also written and produced by Samuel, and is now available via Roc Nation.

We’d also be remiss not to share behind-the scenes commentary from Jeymes Samuel and Lakeith Stanfield that really help explain what the film is all about.

Are you as excited as we are to watch? This cast also looks phenomenal, who are you most surprised to see? We are so hype for Teyana Taylor — did you see her in that opening shot?

