Report: Shepherd Chemical Plant Fire Leaves One Employee Suffering Burns

An employee was reportedly injured in an explosion at a chemical facility Wednesday in Shepherd, prompting a shelter-in-place order for adjacent residents, according to Fox 26 .

It was reported that the explosion happened at Sound Resource Solutions, 731 FM 1127, around 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Sound Resource Solutions confirmed one employee was injured and transported to Memorial-Herman Medical Center in stable condition. A source told FOX 26 the person suffered first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms.

There were reportedly 19 employee’s present during the time of the incident, but no other injuries were reported.