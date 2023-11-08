Report: Shepherd Chemical Plant Fire Leaves One Employee Suffering Burns

An employee was reportedly injured in an explosion at a chemical facility Wednesday in Shepherd, prompting a shelter-in-place order for adjacent residents, according to Fox 26 .
It was reported that the explosion happened at Sound Resource Solutions, 731 FM 1127, around 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.
Sound Resource Solutions confirmed one employee was injured and transported to Memorial-Herman Medical Center in stable condition. A source told FOX 26 the person suffered first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms.
There were reportedly 19 employee’s present during the time of the incident, but no other injuries were reported.
-
'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Join Us For Family Fun! Happy House Returns October 26th
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHUP Contest
-
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: "Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?"
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair