Suspect in Maine Mass Shooting Found Dead

LISBON, Maine — The man suspected in a mass shooting in Maine has been found dead.
Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed the body of Robert Card was found in the woods near Lisbon Falls after officials searched for him for days.
Police believe Card killed 18 people and injured 13 others, after opening fire in a bowling alley and then a bar Wednesday night in the city of Lewiston.
My statement recognizing the lives of the Lewiston shooting victims pic.twitter.com/F28plhDZnX
— Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 27, 2023
A manhunt for Card covered hundreds of square miles and caused shelter-in-place orders to be issued for residents in the area. The search also forced the closure of some schools and businesses in the area.
Officials say Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
My statement on the discovery of the body of Robert Card: https://t.co/r8VgNhONb5
— Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 28, 2023
