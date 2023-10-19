Actor Burt Young, who played Paulie Pennino in the Rocky films, has died at the age of 83.
Young played Paulie in all six original Rocky films but did not return in 2015 for the spin-off film Creed.
Rocky was his best-known work and a huge cinema hit, receiving 10 Oscar nominations and three awards in total, including best picture.
Young also appeared in Once Upon a Time in America, Last Exit to Brooklyn and Mickey Blue Eyes.
He featured in television series such as The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Rockford Files and M*A*S*H.
In his life after acting, Young made his name as a painter and exhibited his work at galleries around the world.
Stallone paid tribute to Young on social media, calling him an “incredible man and artist”.
He added: “I and the world will miss you very much.”
The post Burt Young Who Played Paulie in 'Rocky', Dies at 83 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Burt Young Who Played Paulie in ‘Rocky’, Dies at 83 was originally published on wibc.com
