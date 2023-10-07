Nicki Minaj Stuns In All Pink For Second ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album Cover

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is back and better than ever! Her long-awaited fifth album Pink Friday 2 is coming soon, and of course, the color pink is the main character.

The rap star has just unveiled the second installation of her two incredible album covers, which she shared on her social media page. While the original cover art – where she gave us futuristic vibes in a sci-fi world – definitely had us speechless, the second one took our breath away in the very best way!

This time, the Grammy Award-nominated rap star took Barbie core to the next level. In the photos, the beauty was decked out in a hot pink, curve hugging gown that fit her in all the right places. Designed by LaQuan Smith, the custom gown featured a cut out section at the midriff which showed off Minaj’s flat waist. The gown also featured a hood and mesh mask which the rap artist wore for the album’s photo shoot. She then posed effortlessly in a pink, silk ornament that surrounded her entire body and sent the internet into a frenzy when she dropped the photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 7.

“BARBZ Pink Friday 2 VINYL IS AVAILABLE NOW- with this EXCLUSIVE cover!!!!!!!!” Minaj captioned the photo shoot.

Check out the cover art below.

The highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album is the official sequel to Minaj’s incredible debut album Pink Friday, which originally dropped in 2010. Set to debut in November with singles “Super Freaky Girl,” “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and “Last Time I Saw You,” Pink Friday 2 is the first full LP from Minaj since her album Queen, which was released in 2018.

Beauties, are you looking forward to new music from Nicki Minaj? Sound off in the comments below!

