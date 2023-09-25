Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st

Radio One Houston’s KMJQ Majic 102.1 FM, in collaboration with Live Nation, proudly announces the star-studded lineup for Reliant Presents, Majic Under the Stars.
The eleventh annual show promises an unforgettable evening filled with love and laughter, set to take place at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman in The Woodlands, TX on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Headlining this year’s event are two sensational 6-time Grammy-nominated artists, the multi-talented Tyrese, and the incomparable Tamia. Joining them in this musical celebration are the renowned singer and actress Tamar Braxton, 2-time Grammy winning inspiration duo Mary Mary, and the pride of Galveston and H-Town’s R&B scene, Tanya Nolan. Joining Majic 102.1’s on-air talent to host the evening under the stars are the hilarious Arnez J, and our beloved Houstonian, singer and actress LeToya Luckett.
Mark your calendars, tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE
Join us under the stars for a night of music and entertainment that you won’t want to miss.
