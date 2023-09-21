Is Megan Thee Stallion Joining Beyoncé On The ‘Renaissance World Tour’?

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has reportedly invited Megan Thee Stallion to join her on stage at the Houston stop of the Renaissance World Tour. This news is according to some media sources and social media chatter.

Neither Queen Bey nor the Real Hot Girl Coach have officially confirmed the performance. But if it’s true, we are preparing our twerk and fashion slay now!

Popular celebrity news site Page Six is one of the outlets to drop the update. The outlet says that while Thee Stallion was scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, she dropped out after receiving a call from the Renaissance star. The call was a request for the BONGOS rapper to join Beyoncé in an upcoming show.

Page Six has not confirmed the news with either artist but has pointed to public statements from the annual citizen festival confirming Megan’s departure from the line-up. Megan reportedly pulled out from the festival 11 days before its start.

Other famous artists and influencers on the lineup include Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and DJ D-Nice. The Global Citizen Festival did not announce a replacement artist for Megan at the time of the statement on September 12.

But a Beyoncé – Megan Thee Stallion Renaissance reunion would be epic…

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on stage in Texas together just makes perfect sense. The two’s 2020 Savage Remix collab was widely successful. The song peaked at Number 1 on the Billboard 100 charts and earned the sexy duo Grammys for “Best Rap Song” and “Rap Performance.”

Meg has also publicly shared her love for her fellow Houston native. The rapper told PEOPLE Magazine “everybody knows” that she’s “obsessed with Beyoncé.” So, in the running list of epic Renaissance World Tour moments, if this happened, their performance would be one of the memorable ones.

Further, the upcoming Houston tour stop has gained a lot of buzz in the past few weeks. As the Run The World singer’s hometown, and the birthplace of “Destiny’s Child,” rumors are flying about who may grace the stage with Bey and Blue Ivy.

In addition to Megan, fans have also gushed over the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion. One TikTocker went viral after noting changes to the group’s webpage amid Beyonce’s ongoing tour.

We’ll keep a close eye on the news and any confirmations of the Megan Thee Stallion reunion rumors. No matter who Beyoncé invites on her stage, the Houston show will be one not to miss.

