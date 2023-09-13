97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it up to Ashanti’s outfit during the 2023 VMA’s to deliver all the tea. New Jersey was on fire last night via the entertainment

industry from Diddy being honored to, Nicki Minaj hosting & performing , even Lil Wayne made a featured performance . On top of the stunning

dress that the “Rain On Me” singer presented us all with on the pink carpet, would be the stand green and customized clutch purse. Press play to

hear if its really official as far their relationship status.

The post Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

