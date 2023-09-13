Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to Ashanti’s outfit during the 2023 VMA’s to deliver all the tea. New Jersey was on fire last night via the entertainment
industry from Diddy being honored to, Nicki Minaj hosting & performing , even Lil Wayne made a featured performance . On top of the stunning
dress that the “Rain On Me” singer presented us all with on the pink carpet, would be the stand green and customized clutch purse. Press play to
hear if its really official as far their relationship status.
Follow Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo on all platforms and tune in to The Flight Zone every day from 3p to 7pm
The post Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90's Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr Arrested For Domestic Violence
-
Social Media Reacts To 'Shocking' New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win Tickets To See Drake and 21 Savage at The Toyota Center!