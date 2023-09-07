97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Presented by Caruthers Law Firm, Majic Open Mic Night is Houston’s PREMIER R&B Experience for the grown and sexy. Thursday nights at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Ave).

The venue itself is iconic in nature and has accommodated classic artist performances for over 25 years since its time as Billy Blues and The Horn. Acts included the Fabulous Thunderbirds, blues mavens Bo Diddley, Clarence Gate mouth Brown, and Bobby “Blue” Bland. Fast forward to ROCKHOUSE LIVE, you can expect amazing Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, and other fabulous genres of live music.

At ROCKHOUSE Southern Kitchen, “food and music are the celebration” therefore; we have created an experience where our culinary farm to table offerings, hand crafted cocktails, and nightly musical oblations will leave you coming back for more.

R+B Lovers: Majic Open Mic Night! Every Thursday at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com