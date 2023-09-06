A Texas Hit-and-Run Accident Critically Injures a 22-year-Old Woman; Family Seeks Justice

22-year-old Promise McCree stepped out of her vehicle after a car crash when she was struck by another vehicle and severely injured.
The hit-and-run accident occurred Monday morning off of I-30 near Akard Street in downtown Dallas.
McCree was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital after the driver failed to stop and aid her.
With injuries to her hand, broken arm, broken leg and broken pelvis, Promise is currently fighting for her life in ICU.
Family and friends of the recent Grambling State University graduate and poet are demanding answers to the tragic event that took place.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.
