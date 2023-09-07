Register for the UNCF Walk/Run/Jog/Bike For Education Event Sept 9

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Join us for the South Texas Walk for Education and help UNCF raise funds to support our students.

UNCF and our HBCUs working together to maintain a pipeline of graduates ready to become the future generation of professionals in our country.

Come celebrate with your family, friends and coworkers. Let’s build better futures one step at a time.

Tom Bass Park, Section 1

3452 Fellow Road

Houston, TX 77047

(Near Arts Pavilion)

Day-of-Registration Opens — 7:00 AM – 7:40 AM

Alumni Village — 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM

All are welcome at the UNCF Hospitality/Alumni Village Tent for pre/post-walk refreshments and entertainment!

Start Stage Roll Calls — 7:30 AM – 7:45 AM

Start Stage Program Begins — 7:45 AM

Down to the Minute Stretch — 7:55 AM

Start Horns (4-minute intervals) — 8:00 AM

Event Concludes — 11:00 AM