‘Blue Beetle’ Fry Friday August 18th at Burger Bodega Offers Free Fries and More!

Warner Bros. Pictures’ new film Blue Beetle hits theaters August 18 and marks the DC super hero’s first time on the big screen!

To celebrate the release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ BLUE BEETLE, you’re cordially invited to Houston’s beloved Burger Bodega to have a BLUE BEETLE Free Fry Friday promotion on August 18! The BLUE BEETLE Free Fry Friday event at Burger Bodega offers the first 100 participants a free French fry and special promo items to celebrate the release of BLUE BEETLE.

About the Film

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film “Blue Beetle,” marking the DC Super Hero’s first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.