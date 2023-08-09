Yung Blue ‘Love Scars’ Tour Hits Houston’s Warehouse Live September 3

Yung Bleu is heading out for his Love Scars Tour, with a stop at Houston’s historic Warehouse Live on Sunday, September 3rd.
Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 17-city nationwide trek will kick off in San Fransisco on Aug. 24 and wind through major cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more. It will come to a close in Chicago on Sept. 30.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Thu, Aug. 24, 2023, San Francisco, CA – The Regency
Fri, Aug. 25, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Sun, Aug. 27, 2023, Meza, AZ – Nile Theater
Fri, Sept. 1, 2023, Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sept. 2, 2023, New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre
Sun, Sept. 3, 2023, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Thu, Sept. 7, 2023, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Fri, Sept. 8, 2023, Charlotte, NC – QC Soundstage
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’