Yung Blue ‘Love Scars’ Tour Hits Houston’s Warehouse Live September 3

Yung Bleu is heading out for his Love Scars Tour, with a stop at Houston’s historic Warehouse Live on Sunday, September 3rd.

GET TICKETS HERE

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 17-city nationwide trek will kick off in San Fransisco on Aug. 24 and wind through major cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more. It will come to a close in Chicago on Sept. 30.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Thu, Aug. 24, 2023, San Francisco, CA – The Regency

Fri, Aug. 25, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Sun, Aug. 27, 2023, Meza, AZ – Nile Theater

Fri, Sept. 1, 2023, Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sept. 2, 2023, New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

Sun, Sept. 3, 2023, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Thu, Sept. 7, 2023, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri, Sept. 8, 2023, Charlotte, NC – QC Soundstage