Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to serve a decade in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, as reported by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff.

The sentence comes after two emotionally-charged days that wrapped up with an emotional victim impact statement read on Megan’s behalf, detailing the impact that the shooting had on her.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in the statement, as reported by AP News. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Megan admitted that she struggled with whether she would appear to give the statement in person, but said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

She then asked Judge David Herriford for a stiff sentence and to not take her absence as a sign of indifference.

Earlier in the day, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, pleaded for mercy for his son. The elder Peterson claims that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was greatly affected by the death of his mother when he was young.

“I don’t think anybody ever gets over that,” he said. “But his music became his outlet.” The rapper also received over 70 letters of support, including one from Iggy Azalea, who asked for a sentence “that is transformational, not life destroying.” (She would later refute on social media that she actually supported him.)

Judge Herriford gave small victories to both sides in the moments leading up to sentencing. For the defense, Herriford said that he was not inclined to consider Lanez as a threat to public safety. He also noted that he had no significant criminal record. However, he agreed with the prosecution that mental health should not be considered as a factor in the sentence.

The defense plans to appeal the conviction.