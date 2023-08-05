Fort Bend County Celebrates Unity and Diversity at Inaugural Festival of One

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Expose Excellence Youth Foundation, led by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, proudly announce the inaugural Fort Bend County Festival of One. The free community event will occur on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the new Fort Bend County Epicenter, located at 28505 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The Festival of One embraces the slogan “Better Together,” emphasizing the unity and strength of Fort Bend County.

“We are thrilled for our first ‘Festival of One,’ a celebration of diversity and unity in Fort Bend County,” said Judge KP George. “This event embodies the spirit of ‘Better Together,’ showcasing our vibrant community’s strength and togetherness. I invite everyone to join us on this momentous occasion as we celebrate our rich cultural tapestry and continue to build a promising future for Fort Bend County.”

The Fort Bend County Festival of One offers an immersive and diverse experience for families and individuals, live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses, cultural henna hand-painting, a youth talent show, and a gaming truck. Additionally, attendees can explore various vendors, including Fort Bend County departments, non-profits, and small businesses. In addition to the festivities, the event provides essential services such as back-to-school immunizations, eye exams, haircuts, and braiding services, ensuring the community is well-prepared for the upcoming school year.

At its core, the Festival of One empowers Fort Bend County’s youth through performing and visual arts and volunteer opportunities, fostering community involvement and responsibility. It unites residents through culturally diverse entertainment, food, and fun-filled activities, celebrating the collective heritage that enriches our community.