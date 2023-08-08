[NEW MUSIC] Yung Pooda Returns With New Single ‘Somebody’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Pooda is back. After making a name for himself in The Lone Star State and beyond with “Still Tippin,” today (August 8) he debuts “Somebody,” an all new track you can check out right here.

Check out the track below.

About Young Pooda

“Yung Pooda could be Houston’s next hip-hop star.” Houston Chronicle Over the past three years, Yung Pooda has laid the groundwork and made a name for himself in his hometown, emerging as a new force out of Houston. With a consistent stream of releases including “Repeat Dat’,” “Chicken N’ Grits” and “Forever Tippin”- an homage to his home-state influences and collaborations with range of heavy hitters such as A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Trey Songz, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rich The Kid, Pooda is poised for his national breakthrough with his debut project, Vivid Pictures. Hip-hop called to Yung Pooda as a kid in Orange, TX. His mother bumped Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” throughout the one-bedroom and one-bathroom house built by his grandfather that he and his mom shared with his younger brother. He used to listen to classics from OutKast, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Master P, Ludacris, DJ Screw, and more.

At his father’s house he practiced his skills on the mic and sharpened the wordplay in a home studio his father built. “In the middle of recording and getting in all kinds trouble, I promised God I would get out of the streets and just do music,” he admits. “I stuck to my word.”

Relocating to Prairie View, he moved into a two-story house with his cousin and two friends where they “were trapping and getting money, but shit got too hectic.” At this point, he reset everything and focused on his music. He spent time developing his rap skills, cooking up beats and after a successful showcase he was on the local radar earning endorsements from the likes of DJ Hi-C of Houston’s 97.9 The BOX. His local star was on the rise when he was tapped to perform multiple tour dates with Boosie Badazz and teamed up with Paul Wall for the single “Beat Up The Block” throughout 2017-2018. His music made its way to Jeff Aronson, CEO of It’s A 10 Records, a boutique label, who immediately signed him in 2019. Yung Pooda gained traction with a wider audience on TikTok and mix-show radio with several of his releases including “Repeat Dat” (2020) produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Cool & Dre (JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nas); the reflective song, “Lies Told” (2020)- his thoughtful response to social unrest and police brutality; “Chicken N Grits” (2021) which earned over 30 million Tik Tok views, was the #4 “Most Added” song at urban radio and was in rotation at BET Jams, Revolt and YO! MTV Raps; and a single with hit-makers DRE and DJ Choose “Forever Tippin,” which was the #1 most added via Urban Radio and led to Pooda becoming the #2 most discovered artist on Shazam.