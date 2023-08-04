Listen Live
Killer Mike Talks ‘Revival’ Tour, Mental Health and ‘Michael’ Album Breakdown!

Published on August 4, 2023

On the heels of releasing “Michael,” his most personal album to date, Killer Mike is hitting the road with his Midnight Revival Tour. He caught up with Good Morning H-Town to talk about blending rap and gospel in his live shows, expanding in business and facing the choices he made as a younger man.

