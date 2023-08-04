Killer Mike Talks ‘Revival’ Tour, Mental Health and ‘Michael’ Album Breakdown!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

On the heels of releasing “Michael,” his most personal album to date, Killer Mike is hitting the road with his Midnight Revival Tour. He caught up with Good Morning H-Town to talk about blending rap and gospel in his live shows, expanding in business and facing the choices he made as a younger man.

RELATED: Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success And Making Generational Statements In Music

Check out the video below.