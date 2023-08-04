Killer Mike Talks ‘Revival’ Tour, Mental Health and ‘Michael’ Album Breakdown!

On the heels of releasing “Michael,” his most personal album to date, Killer Mike is hitting the road with his Midnight Revival Tour. He caught up with Good Morning H-Town to talk about blending rap and gospel in his live shows, expanding in business and facing the choices he made as a younger man.
RELATED: Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success And Making Generational Statements In Music
Check out the video below.
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’