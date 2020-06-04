CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rap activist Killer Mike joins the show and gives the people the real.  He’s putting his money where his mouth is and talks about what the community can do to combat systemic racism but also talks about where he’s donated.

Though he mentions that he will not be running for office anytime soon, he’s going to continue to use his music and his platform to push the agenda for black people.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Virginia Removing Statue Of Traitor General Robert E.…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
7 items
Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman &…
 5 hours ago
06.04.20
25 items
John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors…
 21 hours ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 21 hours ago
06.04.20
20 items
Drew Brees Fumbles Ball Out Of Bound After…
 23 hours ago
06.03.20
Samantha Ware Says ‘Glee’ Costar Lea Michele Told…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Here’s Why Amanda Seales Is Not Renewing Her…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
14 items
Ben & Jerry’s Blasts White Supremacy In Solidarity…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
15 items
Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Photos
Close