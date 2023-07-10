The National Urban League Annual Conference is the most important civil rights event of 2023. Innovative and broad in scope, expect high-level program content designed to advance America’s conversation about justice, opportunity, and the future of democracy.

The conference is a hybrid event, with today’s most impactful civil rights and community activists and leaders, business, government, and media gathering in person at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Concurrently, an online, virtual component will extend the conference experience to participants everywhere.

The 2023 conference takes place at a critical moment for African Americans and the country, so we are especially grateful for your collaboration. Energized and encouraged by your support, we’ve invited an outstanding lineup of today’s foremost business leaders, policymakers, community activists, and social justice advocates to connect and collectively move the needle toward equity.

The National Urban League Annual Conference Returns To Houston July 26-29 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com