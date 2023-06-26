[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.

RELATED: Did City Girls’ JT Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi at 2023 BET Awards? [VIDEO]

RELATED:The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards

RELATED: The Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion

Check out the video below.