Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

She In Ha Mood: JT GOES OFF On Lil Uzi Vert at BET Awards

Published on June 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

BET Awards 2022 - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


The 2023 BET Awards show was nothing short amazing, filled with light, love, legacy, and a little lustfulness. Lil Uzi Vert was the opening performer at the BET Awards where previewed some never before heard music from his unreleased project ‘The Pink Tape’. During his performance, he name dropped New York’s hottest upcoming artist, Ice Spice.

He compares the natural look of his lover (who is evident he is talking about City Girl JT) when they are in bed, to Ice Spice. During his set he says “I gotta nice wife, I ***** her, outta this bed, wig came off twice, She got a lil fro, she look like Ice Spice”.

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


After his performance, he was seen posing for a picture with the ‘Bikini Bottom’ rapper as Ice Spice takes to social media a selfie of the two.

Things did not settle there, as JT reached a boiling point, the two took took matters into their own hands. As they were unable to calmly rectify the situation, footage shows that emotions spillover as JT throws what seems to be her phone at Lil Uzi Vert as she storms out the venue.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Supports Girlfriend JT’s Decision To Start Therapy

Check out the word around social media below!

 

READ MORE:

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Looked Miserable On Their Birthday Despite Lavish Gifts From JT

RELATED: The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice “Where Yo Mom At?” After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral

RELATED: Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s Alter Ego ‘Leslie’ Go Viral, Eats Cockroach in Thailand

She In Ha Mood: JT GOES OFF On Lil Uzi Vert at BET Awards  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

2. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

3. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

4. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

5. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

6. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

7. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

8. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

9. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

10. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

11. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

12. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

13. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

14. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

15. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

16. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

17. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

18. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

19. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

20. Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert & JT BET Awards Debacle

More From TheBoxHouston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close