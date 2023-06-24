Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th

On Friday, June 30th, the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Big Pokey during a public viewing. There will not be a formal service during this time and no filming or photos will be allowed. Guests will be monitored by security to assure privacy. This Sunday (June 25th) the public is invited to a community celebration honoring the life of Pokey at Yellowstone Park, click here for more info.
Public Viewing Location
St John’s Downtown Church
2019 Crawford Street
Time
6p-8p
Date
Friday, June 30th
Community Celebration Location
6768 Scott Street
Time
6pm
Date
Sunday, June 25th
On June 18, 2023, at the age of 48, Big Pokey passed away. The proud Yates High School Alumni (Houston Independent School District) leaves behind a wife of 16 years, 3 kids, and a host of loved ones. To know Big Pokey, was to love Big Pokey. Since his passing, his fans have shared their tributes on social media and called into local radio stations to express their love and memories.
-
This Houston Home Depot Employee Has Social Media In An Uproar
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Houston's Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: 'Everybody On Twitter Hates Me'
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Prayers: Prairie View Student Dies By Gunfire While Attempting To Help Friend
-
Man Named As 'Person of Interest' In Young Dolph's Murder Has Been Killed
-
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning Paper License Plates
-
[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B's Trill Burgers Restaurant