Celebration Honoring Big Pokey’s Life This Sunday at Yellowstone Park

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This Sunday, June 25th at 6:00 PM Big Pokey’s family and friends are inviting the public to come to Yellowstone Park to celebrate his life. This is a family-friendly event that will consist of Food Trucks, Music by DJ Big Tho, and a presentation. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. There is no cost for entry.

RELATED: Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 29th

About Big Pokey

When you think of legendary freestylers in Houston, it is without a doubt that one will name Big Pokey in their top 10. Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey was a native of Houston, Texas. The original Screwed Up Click member was born and raised in the Yellowstone area of Houston.

In the early 90’s Big Pokey began releasing freestyles on many of Dj Screw’s mixtapes. He was most known for his appearance on June 27th Freestyle which is one of the most known screw tapes worldwide.

In the late 90’s, Big Pokey released his first full-length album entitled “Hardest Pit in the Litter”. This proclaimed “classic” was released by Universal Records. Early 2000’s, Big Pokey released D-Game 2000, which was well-received by fans from all over the world. As his career progressed, he collaborated with Wreckshop Records and released a collaborated album followed by the solo album titled “Da Sky’s Da Limit” in 2002. In 2008, Pokey dropped “Evacuation Notice” which was released by Koch Records.

After a 10-year hiatus from releasing new music, Pokey released his last project, #Sensei Summer 2021. This long-awaited and highly anticipated project consisted of features from DJ XO, Devin The Dude, Chucky Trill, Lil KeKe, Lil O & more. He was so proud of this project as he received a Gold plaque for reaching record-breaking numbers.

On June 18, 2023, at the age of 48, Big Pokey passed away. The cause of death is unknown! The proud Yates High School Alumni (Houston Independent School District) leaves behind a wife of 16 years, 3 kids, and a host of loved ones. To know Big Pokey, was to love Big Pokey. Since his passing, his fans have shared their tributes on social media and called into local radio stations to express their love and memories.