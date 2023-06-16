Prayers: Prairie View Student Dies By Gunfire While Attempting To Help Friend

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Sending our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and close circle of the Prairie View A&M student who lost her life attempting to rescue her friend from a domestic disturbance Thursday (June 15).

Police were called to The Gates of Prairie View, an off-campus apartment complex, after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival officers discovered the deceased woman, according to ABC13. Three others were also wounded.

Details on what sparked the tragedy, courtesy of FOX26:

Officials say the man followed the woman to the apartments where they began arguing. The woman had a friend, 21, waiting for her who saw the argument and went upstairs to get a male friend who happened to be a security guard, just not at the apartment complex. This guard just so happened to have a gun and got into an altercation with the woman’s boyfriend. At some point, during the altercation gunfire was exchanged, police say. During the gunfire, Prairie View police say the woman’s friend was shot in the side and died at the scene.

The young woman was set to begin her senior year.