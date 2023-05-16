A Houston daycare became the scene of a gun battle early Monday morning (May 15), as reports say a woman was confronted by her former boyfriend as she made her way to work.
RELATED: 12-Year-Old Texas Boy Accused of Murdering a Sonic Fast-Food Employee
RELATED: Old Tory Lanez Tweet Scoffing At Jail Surfaces After Sentencing Date Set Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Fortunately, the incident took place before any children had been dropped off at daycare, located in the 5700 block of Ricky Street. Prior to the ordeal, the woman had reportedly told the owner of Right Fit Kids Academy, where she worked, that she was being stalked by her former lover.
From ABC13:
Det. Chad Graham with the Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the man confronted the woman about something before both of them started shooting at each other. Police say about 10 shots were fired, sending both to the hospital with wounds to the abdomen and chest. The woman is stable, and the suspect is critical, according to police. The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
-
He's Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Sheree Whitfield Loses Chateau Sheree To Foreclosure
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!