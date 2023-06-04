We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Ranard Hardman

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ranard Hardman aka @nardgotsole on IG, is one of the most talented designers in the city. “One day, I was, like I said, working at Target, and I decided it was time for me to leave this job. And I left and walked out on faith,” said Hardman. About 6 months later Nard had a message from Paul Wall who asked for a pair of customs. Hardman has even built a relationship with the Houston Astros who asked him to do live custom work at Minute Maid Park. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec