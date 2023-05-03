This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Drake Moves Houston and Dallas Tour Dates To Fall, Adds Austin Show
-
Prayers: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter, Kayla Bailey, Passes Away at 25
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Ali Siddiq Announces All New Comedy Special 'The Domino Effect 2: Loss'
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!