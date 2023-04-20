H-Town

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Makes Prom Dreams Come True For Special Needs Students

Dressed to impress, attendees lined up at the photobooth to capture fun moments of their special night

Published on April 20, 2023

Joy Special Needs Prom

Source: M3Photography / General

On Saturday, April 15th Cinco Ranch High School held their annual Joy Prom for the Katy community special needs youth and young adults ages 12 and up. Local ice cream shop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, who employs special needs adults (referred to as Howdy Heroes), provided hair and makeup services to about 15 young ladies attending the prom. Howdy’s also served complimentary ice cream to over 200 attendees during the prom.

Joy Special Needs Prom

Source: M3Photography / General

As guests arrived to the Cinco Ranch High School Main Commons, they were greeted with a host and/or hostess who escorted them down the red carpet and kept them company throughout the night. Joy Prom attendees danced the night away to upbeat jams, participated in board games and a cakewalk. Dressed to impress they lined up at the photobooth to capture fun moments of their special night.

Joy Special Needs Prom

Source: M3Photography / General

Before ending the night, the Cinco Ranch High School Student Council celebrated everyone in attendance as Kings & Queens of the 2023 Joy Prom, handing out blue sparkly sashes!

