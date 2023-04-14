Jedidiah Thurner Talks 1DayHouston And Uniting For Change

What would it look like if we were willing to unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong? That’s what 1DayHouston is all about!⁣

The leaders of Love Has No Limits wanted to do more. The nonprofit, led by Dominic Russo and Jedidiah Thurner, unites nonprofits, faith-leaders, and volunteers to tackle some of our toughest issues, including homelessness, foster care, and re-entry from prison back into society.

Jedidiah Thurner of 1Day Houston caught up with Kandi Eastman to talk about the exciting initiative coming to the city April 29th.

WAYS YOU CAN SERVE

01.

DISTRIBUTE AID

02.

FAMILY FESTIVALS

03.

CITY BEAUTIFICATION

04.

SPORTS EVENTS

05.

SCHOOL EVENTS

06.

LEAD A TEAM

