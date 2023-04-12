Student Targeted In Shooting Near Houston School, 14-Year-Old Bystander Struck By Gunfire

Louie Welch Middle School was placed under lockdown this morning (April 12), after a 14-year-old student was struck by gunfire during an altercation authorities say began with two other people.

The Houston Police Department said the alleged shooter was also a juvenile, and that a Welch Middle School student got into a dispute with that individual, which led to the shooting.

The middle school was placed on lockdown “as a precautionary measure while police investigated suspicious activity in the area,” a statement from the district read.

From ABC13:

Officers received a call from HISD police around 7:51 a.m. that gunshots were heard near the school on South Gessner near West Bellfort. HPD said nearby officers also heard the gunfire and responded within a minute.

According to authorities, the suspected shooter was identified the middle school student on South Gessner from a strip center across the street. The Welch Middle school student feared for his life and attempted to flee and it was at that point that the other juvenile began firing shots.

One of those bullets traveled through a Prius, striking the 14-year-old (who is not a student at Welch Middle School) on the right side of his body. Officers responded quickly, applying first aid to the teen.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.